The second practice session for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been rained out.

The practice was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Final Cup practice is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Xfinity Series qualifying has also been rained out. The starting lineup will according to the rulebook, based on owner points.

The Drive for the Cure 300 is set to begin at 3:01 p.m. on NBCSN.

