Saturday Michigan Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger, who start on the front row for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway, are the only full-time Xfinity drivers to win series races in the last 12 events.

Cindric, who starts on the pole, has won three of the last 12 races, including last weekend’s event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Allmendinger has one Xfinity win during that stretch, winning at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The other races were won by drivers not running a full schedule: Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell.

Saturday’s race marks the first for the series at Michigan since 2019 after skipping the event last year because of COVID-19.

After Saturday’s race, four races will remain before the playoffs begin.

Details for Saturday’s Michigan Xfinity race:

(All times Eastern)

START: Mark Lowery, director of commercial marketing for New Holland North America, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. … Drivers report to vehicles at 3 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. by 1Mosaic Church (Adrian, Mich.) … The national anthem will be performed by the Livonia (Mich.) Youth Choir at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 125 laps (250 miles) on the 2-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m., leading into the race at 3:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 86 degrees, and no chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Michigan Xfinity starting lineup

LAST YEAR: The series did not race at Michigan last year. Tyler Reddick won the 2019 race.

