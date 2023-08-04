Saturday Michigan Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Michigan International Speedway with a Saturday afternoon race on NBC and Peacock.

There are six races remaining before the playoffs and four spots are open for new winners.

Ty Gibbs is the defending Xfinity Series winner at Michigan. He will be back in the lineup this weekend while pulling double duty at the two-mile track. Gibbs is the only previous winner entered in Saturday’s race.

There have been 30 Xfinity races at Michigan. The past 12 have each featured a different winner. Brad Keselowski is the only driver to win consecutive Xfinity races at Michigan. He won for JR Motorsports in 2009 and Team Penske in 2010.

Toyota and Chevrolet drivers have equally split the past 10 races at Michigan. A Ford driver has not won at Michigan in the Xfinity Series since Carl Edwards in 2011.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Michigan

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:32 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:41 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 12:30 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Father Geoff Rose of St. Francis de Sales High School at 3:23 p.m. … the Canadian national anthem will be performed by Michigan’s Own, Lisa Bascom at 3:24 p.m. ... the national anthem will be performed by Motor City Blend Chorus at 3:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 125 laps (250 miles) on the two-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Friday at 4:05 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees. 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Noah Gragson started from the pole and swept the first two stages. He stayed out on the track to collect a playoff point at the end of stage 2 while Ty Gibbs headed down pit road five laps early. Gibbs inherited the lead on the restart and took control of the race during the caution-free final stage. He won over Justin Allgaier. Gragson worked his way up to third before the checkered flag waved. Only 12 cars finished on the lead lap.

