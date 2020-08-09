Saturday Michigan Cup results, driver points report

Kevin Harvick scored his fifth win of the season, pulling away in overtime to win Saturday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Brad Keselowski finished second in the Saturday Michigan Cup results and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

The victory was the 54th of Harvick’s career, tying him with Lee Petty for 11th on the all-time wins list.

William Byron continues to hold the final playoff spot with five races left in the regular season. He leads Erik Jones by 16 points, Tyler Reddick by 19 points and Jimmie Johnson by 22 points heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan to compete the weekend doubleheader.

