Saturday’s live NCHSAA state basketball championship scoreboard: updates, TV info

Langston Wertz Jr.
·1 min read

QUICK LINKS

Ardrey Kell boys, Vance girls among six Charlotte-area teams chasing state titles

TV INFO

Streaming, all games

CHARLOTTE TV GAMES

The CW (WCCB 18.1)

10:30 a.m.: Weddington vs Northwood, 3A state final

1 p.m.: Shelby vs. Farmville Central, 2A girls state final

3:30 p.m.: Lincoln Charter vs. Wilson Prep, 1A state final

6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell vs. Millbrook, 4A state final

MeTV (WCCB 18.3)

10:30 a.m.: Vance vs. Garner, 4A girls state final

6 p.m.: Carson vs. Asheboro, 3A girls state final

STREAMING GAMES (on wccbcharlotte.com)

10:30 a.m.: Vance vs. Garner, 4A girls final

1 p.m.: Shelby vs. Farmville Central, 2A girls final

3:30 p.m.: Lincoln Charter vs. Wilson Prep, 1A final

6 p.m.: Carson vs. Asheboro, 3A girls final

RALEIGH TV GAMES

WLFL, CW22

10:30 a.m.: Weddington vs. Northwood

1 p.m.: Shelby vs. Farmville Central

3:30 p.m.: Hendersonville vs. Farmville Central

6 p.m.: Carson vs. Asheboro

WRDC, MY28

10:30 a.m.: Vance vs. Garner

1 p.m.: Murphy vs. Princeton

3:30 p.m..: Lincoln Charter vs. Wilson Prep

6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell vs. Millbrook

Recommended Stories