Saturday’s live NCHSAA state basketball championship scoreboard: updates, TV info
Ardrey Kell boys, Vance girls among six Charlotte-area teams chasing state titles
TV INFO
CHARLOTTE TV GAMES
The CW (WCCB 18.1)
10:30 a.m.: Weddington vs Northwood, 3A state final
1 p.m.: Shelby vs. Farmville Central, 2A girls state final
3:30 p.m.: Lincoln Charter vs. Wilson Prep, 1A state final
6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell vs. Millbrook, 4A state final
MeTV (WCCB 18.3)
10:30 a.m.: Vance vs. Garner, 4A girls state final
6 p.m.: Carson vs. Asheboro, 3A girls state final
STREAMING GAMES (on wccbcharlotte.com)
RALEIGH TV GAMES
WLFL, CW22
10:30 a.m.: Weddington vs. Northwood
1 p.m.: Shelby vs. Farmville Central
3:30 p.m.: Hendersonville vs. Farmville Central
6 p.m.: Carson vs. Asheboro
WRDC, MY28
10:30 a.m.: Vance vs. Garner
1 p.m.: Murphy vs. Princeton
3:30 p.m..: Lincoln Charter vs. Wilson Prep
6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell vs. Millbrook