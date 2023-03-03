Saturday Las Vegas Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

In the first two Xfinity races of the season, JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer has gone upside down (Daytona) and finished second (Auto Club). His quest for his first career series victory continues Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Daytona winner Austin Hill enters this weekend first in the points. Auto Club winner John Hunter Nemechek is second in the points. Justin Allgaier is third in the points.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Jennifer White, senior vice president of communications and partnership marketing for Richard Childress Racing, will give the command to start engines at 4:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver intros are at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin will give the invocation at 4:30 p.m. … Marisa Corvo will perform the national anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. Friday

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. . … NASCAR Raceday airs at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 62 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain and wind gusts topping 20 mph at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Josh Berry won the Las Vegas playoff race in October. He was followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier, as JR Motorsports went 1-2-3.

