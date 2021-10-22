Saturday Kansas Xfinity race: Start time, lineup, TV info

The Round of 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs continues Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

A Championship 4 berth was left unclaimed in last week’s Round of 8 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, where non-playoff driver John Hunter Nemechek took the checkered flag.

Daniel Hemric, who finished second at Texas, will start on pole Saturday. Reigning series champion Austin Cindric joins him on the front row.

Details for Saturday’s Kansas Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (Kansas City, Mo.) will give the command to start engines at 2:59 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:11 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 2:25 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Tim Howey, senior pastor of Grace Church, at 2:52 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Sgt. Dustin Dierenfeldt of the Kansas City (Kan.) Police Department at 2:53 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Race coverage begins on NBC at 3 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 62 degrees, and a 8% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP:

LAST TIME OUT: Last October at Kansas, Chase Briscoe clinched a spot in the Championship 4 with his series-high ninth win of the season. Briscoe led a race-high 159 of 200 laps.

