Saturday Kansas Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Two races remain before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

Seven drivers have clinched a position in the playoffs via a win heading into Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones.

Riley Herbst, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg hold the final five playoff spots via points. Sheldon Creed is 24 points behind Sieg for the last playoff spot. Sieg has the longest active top-10 streak at Kansas at five races.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:09 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at noon. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Blue Valley Baptist Church Pastor David Neely at 3 p.m. … Pave Creative Music, Arts and Theatre will perform the anthem at 3:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network. The post-race show will air on USA Network. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy with a high of 74 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Ty Gibbs won last October. Austin Cindric was second. AJ Allmendinger placed third.

