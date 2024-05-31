Saturday, June 9, to be ‘Ohio State Day’ on Big Ten Network

If you are like me, and old enough to remember, it was a pretty exciting time when the Big Ten Network launched back on August 30, 2007. I was always a fan of ESPN Classic and the ability to watch old college football games out of season. The Big Ten Network gave us a little of that with a more narrow view with Big Ten teams, and by extension, Ohio State.

Not only that, but I could turn on news dedicated to the Big Ten with OSU often taking center stage because of where the football and basketball programs were at the time.

Since then, the network has, from time-to-time, modeled programming to focus on specific athletic programs and dedicate an entire day to classic moments and programming on just that school.

We have such a moment in front of us again according to a release from the network on Friday. Beginning Monday, June 3, specific days will be dedicated to each Big Ten school, and you may be interested to know that Saturday, June 9, will be “Ohio State Day.” It must also be noted that new schools Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington won’t be a part of all of the fun just yet.

Highlighted during “Ohio State Day” for what we saw this past athletics schedule will be the women’s ice hockey national championship game vs. Wisconsin and the football Spring Game from April. You can get a complete list of programming by visiting btn.com/shows.

However, you might want to get the DVR programming ready. It looks like OSU specific programming starts at 6:00 a.m. ET and goes through 10:30 p.m. ET. Most of the focus is on the last couple of seasons, but you can also re-live “Holy Buckeye” in the B1G Moment, and the walk-off win documentary on the 2016 Ohio State vs. Michigan game (the spot).

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire