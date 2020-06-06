Texas IndyCar start times: TV schedule, info for Genesys 300 today

After a delay of nearly three months, the NTT IndyCar Series will begin its 2020 season at Texas Motor Speedway at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The Saturday IndyCar start times and all the relevant info for the race can be found below.

Texas will lead off a schedule that originally was to have begun March 15 at St. Petersburg, Florida, whose grand prix now will conclude the season in four months.

There will be no fans in the grandstands at Texas (and at the next race July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway) as IndyCar’s Aeroscreen era will begin on a high-speed 1.5-mile oval with a 35-lap limit on tire stints.

Here are the details for IndyCar’s season opener:

(All times are ET)

SATURDAY INDYCAR START TIMES AND TV SCHEDULE:

—IndyCar practice: 1 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

—IndyCar qualifying: 5 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

—Countdown to Green: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

—IndyCar Genesys 300: 8 p.m., NBC

—IndyCar postrace coverage: 10 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar Genesys 300 race information

RADIO: The Genesys 300 race will air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 93 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Nine sets primary to be used during practice, qualifying and the race. Rookies and first-time Texas participants will get an extra set.

TIRE RESTRICTIONS: A maximum of 35 laps during the race.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Josef Newgarden

DEFENDING POLE WINNER: Takuma Sato, 47.0738 seconds, 220.250 mph (two laps)

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see who’s entered in Saturday night’s Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Story continues

SPOTTERS GUIDE: Click here to view the paint schemes being in tonight’s race at Texas.

FAST FACTS: Texas has been a decent title barometer with eight drivers having won here during their championship seasons, including three of the past five (Scott Dixon 2015, ’18; Josef Newgarden ’19). … Because of the schedule shuffle caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tony Kanaan will make his 318th consecutive start Saturday at Texas, extending a record streak that began in June 2001 at Portland. Dixon has the second-longest active streak at 258 consecutive starts.

