Saturday Indy road course Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

Joe Gibbs Racing’s “star car” is outshining the competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ty Gibbs will look to put the No. 54 Toyota in Victory Lane for a fifth consecutive race (and ninth race in the last 11) Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The No. 54’s current win streak includes two from Kyle Busch (Road America, Atlanta), one from Christopher Bell (New Hampshire), and last week’s win from Gibbs at Watkins Glen.

Should Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, triumph on Saturday, he would join Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip as just the second driver to earn four wins within the first 11 races of their Xfinity Series career.

Details for Saturday’s Indy road course Xfinity race:

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:08 p.m. … The green flag will wave at 4:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 10:05 a.m. (TrackPass and NBC Sports App) … Drivers report to vehicles at 3:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:45 p.m. … Invocation by Alex Anderson, student ministry pastor at College Park Church (Indianapolis), at 4 p.m. … National anthem performed by Big Machine Label Group recording artist Abbey Cone at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 62 laps (151.22 miles) on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3:30 p.m., leading into the race at 4 p.m. The NASCAR America Post-Race Show follows at 6:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 81 degrees, and no chance of rain around the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Chase Briscoe, now a Cup rookie, won the inaugural Xfinity race on the Indy road course.

Story continues

Read More About NASCAR

Darlington Raceway repaves Turn 2 ahead of Southern 500 Friday Indy road course schedule – Xfinity, IndyCar Kyle Larson charges to starting spot for Knoxville Nationals

Saturday Indy road course Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info originally appeared on NBCSports.com