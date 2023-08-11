Saturday Indianapolis Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with a Saturday evening race on USA Network.

There are five races remaining before the playoffs and four spots are open for new winners.

AJ Allmendinger is the defending race winner. He will be back in the lineup this weekend while pulling double duty. He is the only previous winner entered in the field.

There have been three Xfinity races on the road course. Each has featured a different winner. Chase Briscoe won the inaugural event for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020. Austin Cindric won for Team Penske in 2021.

Toyota is the only manufacturer yet to win a race at the Indy road course.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Advanced Auto Parts’ Jimmy Brown at 5:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:50 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 7 a.m. ... Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 10:05 a.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 5:10 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Kasey Clark of Parkside Bible Church at 5:31 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 5:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 62 laps (151.22 miles) on the 2.439-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 10:05 a.m.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 5:30 p.m. … Countdown to Green airs at 5 p.m. on USA Network. ... Streaming is available through the NBC Sports app. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. … Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network will also carry the race.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms possible during the day. High of 83 degrees and a 24% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: AJ Allmendinger started from the pole and led 42 of the 62 laps in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. He finished 2.084 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman, who made a one-off start in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five. Only five entries failed to finish the race. Three had mechanical issues.

