Saturday New Hampshire Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

LOUDON, N.H. — Ty Gibbs, Brandon Jones and Trevor Bayne will seek to deliver a seventh consecutive win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Among those who will challenge Gibbs will be JR Motorsports, which was has won five of the last nine races, and Richard Childress Racing, which won last weekend’s race with Austin Hill. Should a JRM or RCR car win – or any Chevrolet car – it would mark Chevrolet’s first Xfinity win at this track since 2007.

Josh Berry will be among the drivers to watch. The JR Motorsports driver finished third at Road America and placed second last week at Atlanta. Teammate Justin Allgaier has finished third and second in the last two Xfinity races at New Hampshire. Also keep an eye on points leader AJ Allmendinger, who has 15 top-10 finishes in the first 17 races of the season.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Melanie Coffee, Crayon PR & Media Relations Director, will give the command to start engines at 2:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 2 p.m. … Cup driver Aric Almirola will give the invocation at 2:30 p.m. … The Canadian Anthem will be performed at 2:31 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 2:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (211.6 miles) on the 1.058-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy. High of 81 degrees with a 2% chance of rain around start of the race

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its sixth consecutive Xfinity win at New Hampshire. Justin Allgaier placed second. Daniel Hemric finished third.

