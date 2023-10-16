As Saturday’s game wore on, the Rutgers football offensive line got better

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — When Rutgers football needed them the most, the offensive line stepped up in an impressive way. The play of the offensive line was a not insignificant part of the Scarlet Knights rolling late in Saturday’s comeback win in Big Ten action.

The play of the offensive line was a major reason why Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai rolled to 148 rushing yards and a touchdown on Saturday. And perhaps even more importantly, why Monangai was able to churn out 55 yards on the game’s final drive to kill the game off for Rutgers.

While they had some struggles early in the game, the line came together in the second half and elevated their play in the fourth quarter. The line looked like a true, seasoned Big Ten unit.

They pushed, they pulled, and they got Monangai consistently into the second level.

Practice, head coach Greg Schiano said on Monday, makes perfect.

“I think what’s happening is cumulative repetitions is starting to take ahold, and we are getting better,” Schiano said during his weekly press conference. “It’s slow progress but we are getting better. As I said, it’s just got to continue and as I said there are some guys right on the cusp behind them, young guys figuring out how to play. It’s definitely arrow up, but not as fast as I would like it to be. You know, that’s life.”

On Saturday, Rutgers plays an Indiana defense that is second from the bottom of the Big Ten in points allowed (29.0 points per game). Those numbers can be a bit misleading, however, as the Hoosiers have played a very tough schedule, including at No. 2 Michigan on Saturday.

The line did a solid job by Monangai, who enjoyed some good running lanes in the fourth quarter. Monangai’s maturity was praised by Schiano on Monday.

“I think Kyle is a great representation of is this is his fourth year in the program. He’s developed year after year. He’s gotten stronger. He’s gotten better as a football player. He’s matured and now he’s a grown man playing running back,” Schiano said. “And I look back at over the history of the program, whether it was Ray Rice or Brian Leonard or it was Pop, very, very aggressive, physical backs, downhill backs, that run violently, and he fits right into that category of guys that as they developed, became more and more violent downhill runners.”

