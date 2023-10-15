Saturday football roundup: Kincaid South Fork, Southeast top rivals in Week 8

KINCAID — Carter Elder could just feel it.

This was going to be their night.

The Kincaid South Fork football team generated three turnovers — including two Levi Davis picks — en route to a 34-6 victory over rival Pawnee at Jack Hanlon Field on Saturday.

“From the minute I walked into that locker room tonight, it was amazing,” the sophomore lineman said. “We all got here about 4:50 and I just could tell that everybody had their heads in the right spot and we were ready.”

Ian Dial cranked out a short touchdown run before Davis’ first INT set up running back Vincent Edwards’ 15-yard scoring run. His second INT led to quarterback Jarred Tracey’s 63-yard bomb to receiver Brody Lush in the second period.

Edwards also recovered a fumble in the first half and South Fork (6-2) led 28-0 at halftime.

“It definitely means a lot to this community and our team,” senior lineman Connor Henley said. “They beat us last year, but we really bounced back. We just kept on fighting.”

South Fork controlled the line of scrimmage with its formidable front and totaled 295 rushing yards.

Dial totaled 76 rushing yards on 11 carries while Edwards had three carries for 75 yards and a score. Lush added 10 carries for 56 yards, along with two catches for 69 yards and a TD.

Davis had two catches for 57 yards and a TD to go with his two picks. Tracey went 4 of 7 for 126 yards and two scores.

South Fork, which finished 5-5 last season, ended a two-game skid in the series against Pawnee (4-4) and claimed the inaugural Coal Miner’s Cup in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association South Conference matchup.

“And most of those were seniors making plays — seniors showing up on senior night,” South Fork coach Zack Hanlon said of the takeaways. ”We asked a lot of them. We've got a guy (Davis) that doesn't play a whole lot of defense and comes up and gets two picks today and has some big hits — just ready to play football.”

Pawnee’s Caden Ward was 13 of 23 for 98 passing yards and one score. Dakoda Koyne had seven receptions for 59 yards.

SOUTHEAST 48, LANPHIER 8: At Memorial Stadium, junior quarterback Tra’Von Hall threw five TDs and the Spartans (1-7) rolled to their first win of the season in a Central State Eight Conference game.

Hall opened with a 67-yard TD pass to senior wideout David McGehee in the first two minutes and Southeast led 34-0 at halftime.

Hall threw 11 of 15 for 241 yards while rushing for 82 yards.

McGehee posted three grabs for 112 yards and two TDs. He also nabbed an INT. Junior receiver Marcell Jerome also wreaked havoc with five catches for 105 yards and three TDs.

It was Southeast’s third straight win in the crosstown series. Lanphier fell to 0-8.

MAROA-FORSYTH 55, NEW BERLIN 26: At Pretzel Field, senior quarterback Kaiden Maurer totaled 216 yards and four TDs to lead the Class 2A top-ranked Trojans (8-0) to at least a share of the Sangamo Conference title for a second straight season.

Maroa closes the regular season against No. 9 Athens (7-1) at Walter Boyd Field.

Maurer tossed a 61-yard TD pass to Braxton Mitchell to begin the first quarter and ended 8 of 10 for 138 yards and three TDs with one pick. He also ran for 78 yards and a score.

Maroa led 41-6 at halftime.

New Berlin (3-5) totaled 295 rushing yards as a team, led by Collin Featherston (136 yards) and Clark Nelson (132 yards). Nelson also returned a kickoff 84 yards into the end zone, his third of the season.

