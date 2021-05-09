Will Saturday’s fight night set tone for Lightning-Panthers first-round series?

SUNRISE — After two game officials peeled Lightning forward Pat Maroon off Florida defenseman Brandon Montour late in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers on Saturday night, Maroon was escorted to the Lightning bench by lineman Pierre Racicot to end his night.

But before he left, Maroon skated by the Panthers bench, pulled his shoulders up and gave a “come and get me” gesture, then twirled around Racicot to offer the Panthers some parting words before disappearing into the tunnel.

By this point, Saturday’s game at the BB&T Center had turned into more of a backyard brawl than a hockey game. Both teams were looking to jaw, push and shove at every turn. Minutes earlier, Blake Coleman was yelling at Florida defenseman Keith Yandle through panes of plexiglass as both stood in their respective penalty boxes for matching slashing calls. As the game progressed, no player was turning down the chance to finish off a check.

These teams clearly don’t like each other.

With the Lightning and Panthers playing their seventh regular-season game, and meeting one more time Monday before their upcoming first-round playoff series, they have already seen a lot of each other this season. Saturday’s fight night — which included 154 penalty minutes, 10 game misconduct penalties and four fighting majors — didn’t truly encapsulate how much this game became about setting a tone for the postseason.

“It’s funny, you go through all of the regular season and, all of a sudden, flip of a switch, you kind of get down to the last game or two and then all of a sudden it’s playoff hockey,” said Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn, who had a second-period fight with Ryan Lomberg. “It turns into a man’s league. ... And that’s why you need everyone to stick together. We saw it last year, we see it year after year, the teams that win, everyone sticks together, everyone plays a physical brand of hockey. It’s gonna be hard fought on both sides.”

Maroon wanted to send a message to Montour, who pulled Yanni Gourde’s jersey over his head during a scrap earlier in the game. Maroon grabbed Montour and started talking to him against the boards before officials pulled them away. They kept jawing through the break in play, and Maroon eventually slammed his stick and went after Montour. The two went to to the ice before any punches could be thrown.

Story continues

It was quickly evident that tensions would be running high. When Maroon swatted at a puck that Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky covered up in the first period, Bobrovsky jumped to his feet and went face to face with Maroon before two Panthers players pulled a smiling Maroon back to the boards.

Nineteen of the game’s 31 penalties happened in the third period, when most of the game misconducts were handed out after Maroon’s fight.

Midway through the third, Florida’s Owen Tippett slammed Lightning center Anthony Cirelli into the boards and rookie Ross Colton immediately tackled Tippett, the first of three different scrums that developed to the right of the Lightning net.

Barclay Goodrow, the Lightning’s leader in hits with 110, checked Noel Acciari into the boards in the corner. Panthers star winger Jonathan Huberdeau retaliated with a hit on Goodrow, and within seconds Goodrow and Acciari were exchanging punches while Schenn and Huberdeau were grabbing each other by the collar.

Both of those fights created Florida power plays. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he expected teams to play with more discipline when the playoffs start.

“These are games No. 55 and 56 (of the regular season),” Cooper said. “They’re not Games 1 and 2 of the playoffs. So I’m sure guys will be a little bit more careful than otherwise they probably would be in a situation like this. I guess we’ll have to see. The physicality may stay the same. But maybe the recklessness probably won’t be there as much.”

Schenn said he expected the physicality to carry over into Monday’s regular-season finale and the opening-round series.

“Yeah, no question it is going to carry over,” Schenn said. “Both are proud teams and we’ve got a bit of a rivalry going on with them and have played each other a number of times. They’ve had a really good year. It’s a different brand of hockey in the playoffs and we obviously want to compete as hard as we can against one another.”

