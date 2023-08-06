‘Saturday Fight Night': MLB fans react to Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fans at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio were treated to two different sporting events on Saturday.

Major League Baseball action and...boxing?

During the second game of a three-game series between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez sparked a multi-round brawl that caught the attention of a plethora of fans.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Guardians third baseman Ramirez hit a double to drive in Cleveland's first run. As Ramirez slid, he appeared to exchange words with the White Sox shortstop before getting up and pointing at his face.

Anderson removed his gloves and got into a fighting stance with his fists, lobbing a few punches before Ramirez's right hand knocked him to the ground.

The benches then cleared, sparking a second round of scuffling between the two sides that required several personnel to be restrained.

On the night of WWE's "SummerSlam" and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in the ring, here's how MLB fans reacted to the fight on "X" -- formerly known as Twitter:

Fight night started on the diamond Saturday 😳 pic.twitter.com/mclEH6unrH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2023

JRam with one punch has shown more fight than the 2023 San Diego Padres have all year pic.twitter.com/gpQ2bVHoSx — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) August 6, 2023

Ump wanted to pull his phone out so bad. https://t.co/1croqLGmw5 — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM) August 6, 2023

Losing my mind at the umpire realizing that they're actually going to square up and immediately transitioning into a boxing referee https://t.co/CIbr44mAyX — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 6, 2023

Tim Anderson might become the 1st player in MLB History to have the same amount of Home Runs and times being KO’d on a baseball field in the same season — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) August 6, 2023

Jose Ramirez: “square up if you have a negative fWAR this season”



Tim Anderson: *squares up* pic.twitter.com/NaNjUWf2hr — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) August 6, 2023

JRam put TA7 to sleep pic.twitter.com/HVgZ7PT0Yn — bobby miller enjoyer (@MookieBettsJr) August 6, 2023

José Ramírez vs Tim Anderson was better than anything so far at SummerSlam

pic.twitter.com/MV7qvpwQbb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2023

The two sides will meet again on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. ET.