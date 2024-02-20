Saturday Down South writer says Texas is ‘poised to take over the SEC’

The Texas Longhorns made a statement in a dominant 10-point win over Alabama last fall. Apparently it was heard loud and clear by Saturday Down South a publication that covers the SEC.

Some are ignoring the Longhorns’ first 12-win season since 2009, but one college football writer isn’t. Saturday Down South’s Matt Hayes wrote the following of the team as it enters the SEC.

“It’s all set up now. The timing is perfect, the investment has been made and Steve Sarkisian is on the way to building a monster at Texas. A monster that can take over the SEC.”

Hayes went on to detail everything that is going right for Texas heading into the top conference. The list includes the team’s monetary advantages, recruiting, immediate impact portal players and retirement of Alabama’s Nick Saban as reason to believe in the Longhorns moving forward. It led Hayes to the following conclusion.

“Sarkisian is about as close to a lock at winning a national title at Texas — much sooner than later — as anyone since the Mack Brown golden years of the 2000s.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian certainly came to Texas at just the right time. If you recall, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers once decommmited from former head coach Tom Herman while the program endured a mess of a culture and on-field product in Austin.

After Sarkisian got added to the fold not only did Ewers return, but fellow five-star quarterback Arch Manning committed to Texas. Sarkisian then hired an elite staff, transformed Texas’ wide receiver and offensive line recruiting and won 12 games and a conference title in Year 3.

Texas is now in position to become a consistent winner, and one that could thrive in the SEC.

We are under no illusion that the Longhorns are going to take over the conference. The level of competition at the top is too strong. They certainly can compete and win a national title out of it. The raised level of competition challenged Texas to play to a higher standard. Now the team is living up to its potential.

Sarkisian and company still haven’t achieved their ultimate goal but they have an opportunity to reach it. They will work towards making the goal reality in the near future.

Nick Saban is gone. Teams are ready to pounce. Our @MattHayesCFB says 1 team in particular is poised to take over the SEC — and, in reality, all of college football. Texas, everybody, is back.

