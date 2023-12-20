Saturday Down South ranks Alabama No. 1 in early 2024 SEC power rankings

The 2023-24 college football season is not yet complete but that doesn’t mean it is too early to look ahead to next season in what is sure to be one for the history books. With conference realignment and the expansion of the College Football Playoff, the 2024-25 season will be more like the Wild Wild West.

Earlier this week, Saturday Down South released its way too early 2024 SEC power rankings, and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide came in at No. 1 just ahead of new SEC foe, the Texas Longhorns.

Here is a look at Saturday Down South’s complete SEC power rankings for the 2024 season.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, the Commodores are annually one of the worst Power Five programs and 2024 doesn’t show many signs of hope either.

A couple of seasons ago Sam Pittman had the Razorbacks nearing double-digit wins but now it appears the Hogs are becoming bottom-feeders in the SEC. 2024 is a make-or-break season for Coach Pittman.

Jeff Lebby will usher in a new era of Mississippi State football in 2024 but the rebuild will not be easy in Starkville. Lebby is likely to attack the portal hard this offseason, let’s see if it helps his cause.

The 2024 season is a massive one for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. After a good season in 2022, 2023 quickly brought on disappointment. Let’s see if Beamer can rebound and restore some life to the South Carolina program.

Like many other coaches in the SEC, Billy Napier is in a must-win situation entering the 2024 season. Florida expects to win and Napier just isn’t getting it done.

After flirting with Texas A&M, Mark Stoops returns to Lexington as the Wildcats head coach in 2024. Unfortunately for Stoops and Kentucky, it appears that the program has peaked and the Wildcats are destined to remain in the middle of the pack of the SEC.

Auburn enters the 2024 season in year two of the Hugh Freeze experiment. Freeze has done a solid job on the recruiting trail but wins on the field are what matters and he will need to get more than six in year two before Tiger fans become uneasy.

Texas A&M finally parted ways with Jimbo Fisher and brought in Mike Elko from Duke to lead its football program. The Aggies have plenty of talent but the portal has been rough on them. It will be interesting to see what type of team Elko can assemble in 2024.

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers had a bit of a drop-off in 2023 after a massive season in 2022. How the Vols respond in 2024 will go a long way in determining if Tennessee is truly back to being one of the best programs in the SEC.

The Oklahoma Sooners officially join the SEC in 2024 and bring a ton of question marks with them. The Sooners have lost a good bit to the transfer portal so it will be interesting to see how head coach Brent Venables handles the transition to a tougher conference with a vastly different roster.

Brian Kelly will enter year three in Baton Rouge in 2024 and will have the task of replacing Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback. LSU is always loaded with talent but question marks on defense are sure to come up throughout the offseason.

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers were perhaps the surprise team of the SEC in 2023. With Missouri returning a good bit of talent, how the Tigers handle that success heading into 2024 will be fun to watch.

Lane Kiffin is loading up his roster in Oxford looking to make a run at an SEC title in 2024. The Rebels return a lot of talent and Kiffin is currently owning the transfer portal. Ole Miss will be a problem next season.

The transfer portal has been tough on Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs since the SEC Championship loss to Alabama. But there is no question that Smart and the Bulldogs have plenty of talent and have proven that they are among the elite in college football. Carson Beck is returning as the Bulldog’s quarterback and that should bring some stability to the team in 2024.

Steve Sarkisian has quickly turned the Texas Longhorns back into one of college football’s elite programs. The Longhorns are currently fighting for a national championship but will also return a lot of key contributors in 2024. It doesn’t seem like Texas is going anywhere but up.

It’s not too surprising that Nick Saban and Alabama come in at No. 1. After all, the Tide are currently vying for a national championship and will return a lot of talent in 2024. Plus when you have the GOAT roaming the sidelines, you are given the benefit of the doubt more times than not.

