Saturday Down South picks five most important returning SEC players

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is back for another season in Austin. Saturday Down South views his decision as one of the five most important returns in the SEC.

Ewers was a terrific player in 2023. Over the season, Ewers was No. 9 in the Power Five in passing yards (3,462) and No. 8 in completion percentage (68.5). He added 28 touchdown passes to only six interceptions on the season.

The third-year quarterback is expected to take another step forward in 2024. Though he’ll be throwing to different receivers, there won’t be much of a talent drop off if any at all. Ewers’ top targets will likely be Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond, five-star receiver Johntay Cook and Houston receiver transfer Matthew Golden.

Here’s a look at Saturday Down South’s five most impactful returning players in the SEC.

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) makes a catch while defended by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of the Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Vols and Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

This is a significant returning player for Tennessee. The former Texas player brings a high level of playmaking ability for the Volunteers as they head to an expanded SEC. Tennessee will travel to Norman, Oklahoma for the team’s first SEC test of the year. Having a veteran receiver like McCoy could aid 2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava should he win the starting job in what would likely be a hostile environment.

If you go through the Ole Miss Rebels’ schedule you’ll have a difficult time finding many losses. The Rebels are a real threat to win 10-or-more games and reach the SEC title game. Starting quarterback Jaxson Dart is a huge reason for that. Dart completed 65.1% of his passes for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. The incumbent signal caller will have tough tests in 2024, but his team is strong enough to get back to another double-digit win season.

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to pass the ball against Baylor of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

You will get no argument from us on Quinn’s inclusion on this list. Ewers improved his completion percentage by nearly 11 percent from 2022 to the past season. The receivers he will throw to have different skillsets, but have the speed and route running ability to create separation and give Ewers easy throws to make. Houston receiver Matthew Golden has the football savvy to find open grass with ease. Look for Ewers to compete for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Retaining Milroe, should he stay, would be a huge victory for new head coach Kalen DeBoer. In my estimation, Milroe joins Ewers as one of the two top Heisman contenders for the 2024 season. Last year, Milroe threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passing attempts. The Alabama starter added 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground on 161 carries. Milroe should be the offense for the Crimson Tide next season.

Carson Beck, Georgia

The most productive quarterback from 2023 in a trio that includes Milroe and Ewers returns for another season. Last year, Beck put up 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions behind a 72.4% completion rate. The second-year starter is set up for a strong second season, although he will face perhaps the toughest schedule of any team on the list. The Bulldogs will face their primary conference title challengers in Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss all on the road next season. Having a quarterback like Beck could weather that storm and get Georgia back to the College Football Playoff.

