Saturday Dover Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

JR Motorsports will look to stay on a roll as the NASCAR Xfinity Series goes racing Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

JRM has won three of the last four races. Two of those wins came from Justin Allgaier, who notched his first career victories at both Atlanta (March 20) and Darlington (last week). Josh Berry also earned his first career Xfinity victory at Martinsville (April 9).

Allgaier, Berry and teammate Noah Gragson are up for the final $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus on Saturday, along with Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones.

In addition to his races in Xfinity and ARCA this weekend at Dover, Berry has also been confirmed for his Cup Series debut on Sunday. He will sub for Justin Haley (COVID-19 protocols) in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Haley, an Xfinity full-timer, is also out for Saturday. Camping World Truck Series driver Zane Smith will sub for him in Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet.

Details for Saturday’s Dover Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Command to start engines given by Dave Klinger, president of race sponsor Drydene Performance Products, at 1:32 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:41 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 7 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 1:05 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:10 p.m. … Invocation given by Chaplain (Capt.) Meagan Davis – 512th Religious Affairs Flight, Dover Air Force Base, at 1:24 p.m. … National anthem performed by SSgt. Alicia Garcia – 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, at 1:24 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. Its pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1 p.m. and will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at race start.

Story continues

LAST YEAR: Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe split wins last August in a doubleheader weekend. Allgaier recorded his first of three wins in 2020. The next day, Briscoe won in a backup car after spinning and hitting the inside wall in the first race.

STARTING LINEUP: Dover Xfinity starting lineup

Read More About NASCAR

Josh Berry on Cup debut at Dover: “It’s all happened rather quickly” Justin Haley out for Dover Cup and Xfinity races due to COVID-19 protocols Friday 5: Market grows for NASCAR charters

Saturday Dover Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup originally appeared on NBCSports.com