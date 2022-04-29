Dover Motor Speedway has been under new management and has received a new name. But its concrete “Monster Mile” remains treacherous as usual.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes it on Saturday afternoon in a 200-lap race, the 10th race of their 2022 season.

Dover also marks the end of this year’s Xfinity Dash 4 Cash. Noah Gragson, last week’s race winner at Talladega, plus AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg will go for the final $100,000 bonus.

Justin Allgaier‘s last five races have been problematic (avg. finish of 26.4, two DNFs), but Dover may just be where he turns things around. He’s posted eight consecutive top-10 finishes at Dover, including two wins (May 2018, Race No. 1 of 2020 doubleheader).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Command to start engines at 1:38 p.m. … Green flag scheduled to wave at 1:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1 p.m. … 1st Lt. Rebecca Petit, staff chaplain at Dover (Del.) Air Force Base, will give the invocation at 1:30 p.m. … Bear, Delaware singer/songwriter Jexxa will perform the National Anthem at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile concrete oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny skies, high of 64 degrees, dry conditions at start of the race

LAST TIME: Austin Cindric passed Justin Allgaier for the lead with 51 laps to go and went on to win at Dover last May. Josh Berry finished second to claim the $100,000 Dash bonus. Allgaier finished third.

Saturday Dover Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com