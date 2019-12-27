Saturday DFS Bowl Lineup

No day better in the year than Playoff Saturday. We've got you covered with a main slate DFS lineup -- players and prices drawn from DraftKings -- stocked with bargains and big names. If you're looking to get your Friday lineup in last minute, check out our recommendations, here.

Saturday main slate

Player pool drawn from: Memphis vs. Penn State, Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, LSU vs. Oklahoma, Clemson vs. Ohio State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence ($7,200) vs. Ohio State -- Lawrence is the cheapest of the four Playoff quarterbacks going on Saturday. He is also less expensive than Ian Book ($7,500) and Brock Purdy ($7,400). We understand why, to a degree. The Buckeyes boast an elite defense. We think Lawrence rises above that SP+ No. 1-ranked unit, though (typing those words out in that combination, somewhat nerve-wracking). If we hadn’t seen it from T-Law before, we probably wouldn’t be running him out in this spot. But we can lean back on Lawrence’s work against Notre Dame and Alabama last winter, both of whom boasted strong (if flawed) defenses in their own right. No other quarterback in this Playoff field -- save for Jalen Hurts, funny enough -- has Playoff experience, and we don’t think Lawrence faces any of the “maybe he starts slow” question marks of Justin Fields. And we’d rather Lawrence for $7,200 than Burrow for $8,800.

Lawrence finished the season throwing at least three touchdown passes in each of his final eight games, with four scoring tosses in two of his final three pre-bowl games. Getting him at this price is simply divine.

Story continues

Penn State RB Journey Brown ($4,900) vs. Memphis -- Holy moly inexplicably cheap price for Brown. The Tigers boast a nice rushing defense, to be sure, but the Tigers gave up 221 rushing yards combined in back-to-back games against Cincinnati’s Michael Warren in the regular-season finale and conference title game combined. And 115 rushing yards to USF’s Kelley Joiner the game before that finale. And 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns to SMU’s Ke’Mon Freeman two games before that.

It would be one thing if Brown was just sort of treading water, but that’s not the case, either. Brown finished the regular season rushing for at least 100 yards in three of his last four games, with seven touchdowns scored in that space. Brown might as well be the DFS equivalent of a bingo free space this weekend. The price simply doesn’t make sense. Capitalize, baby.

Iowa State RB Breece Hall ($6,400) vs. Notre Dame -- We do like Notre Dame’s rushing defense, which has not allowed a non-Malcolm Perry runner over 60 yards on the ground since Oct. 26, but we’re skimming dollars off the top for use later in our lineup, and Hall helps that cause while coming with enough upside that we’re willing to take a breath and plug him in despite the opponent. Hall posted four games over 100 yards rushing in 2019, with two of those coming in his final four contests.

Clemson WR Tee Higgins ($5,600) vs. Ohio State -- We earlier plugged in Trevor Lawrence at we view as a very reasonable price. While you’re at it, might want to grab touchdown machine Higgins for relative pennies. Higgins has caught at least one touchdown in each of his last five games, with multiple touchdown grabs in each of his last three contests (eight total in that three-game space). All respect to Ohio State’s defense once more, but Clemson has scored at least 45 points in seven of their last eight games. The Buckeyes did not face anything remotely resembling this offense during the regular season. The Big Ten just doesn’t have a team like the Tigers (well, other than the Buckeyes themselves). We think that shows on Saturday and will reiterate a point from our Lawrence recommendation. There’s a level of experience, here, that makes Clemson’s options just slightly more comfortable for DFS purposes.

Memphis WR Damonte Coxie ($5,500) vs. Penn State -- Another pricing which simply strikes us as odd (though not Journey Brown-level weird), Coxie is coming off a regular season in which he posted a 68-1144-9 receiving line. He has rocked at least 140 yards receiving in three of his last five games, including back-to-back such appearances in his two games against Cincinnati to close out the pre-bowl campaign. Six of his nine touchdowns have come in his last five games. And while the Nittany Lions showed out nicely in pass defense against Ohio State and Rutgers to close out the regular season, they allowed three receivers over 100 yards in their two previous games (against Indiana and Minnesota). Coxie simply makes for a logical play, here, given his nexus of price point and production.

Oklahoma WR Charleston Rambo ($4,600) vs. LSU -- We will admit upfront that Rambo’s recent work has left much to be desired, as he posted just four catches for 33 yards in OU’s final two games of the pre-bowl campaign. He has scored just one touchdown since Week 3. So why are you seeing Charleston Rambo in this slot? It’s all about the benjamins, friends. Rambo gives us enough boom potential on the boom-bust scale, at such a cheap price, that we’re willing to take the risk of a low-grade performance. And we like the matchup, as this game has all kinds of shootout potential, even if LSU gets out to an early lead. We know OU has the ability to keep the pressure up on the scoreboard. The money saved here and elsewhere above will allow all kinds of options at FLEX and S-FLEX, as you will see shortly.

FLEX: LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase ($7,300) vs. Oklahoma -- Like we were just saying, the money saved above opens up some sweet sweet opportunities for your lineups at the final two slots. Chase won the Biletnikoff earlier this month on the strength of a 73-1498-18 receiving line, with eight games logged over 100 yards receiving. He has failed to catch a touchdown in just two contests on the year. On the whole, OU has actually played quite well as a pass defense this season, ranking 23rd in the country on a per-game basis, but LSU’s offense has lit up the scoreboard in every game this season and we would be surprised if the Tigers are legitimately slowed. Chase is as safe a play -- and comes at a perfectly decent price -- as there is on the Saturday slate.

S-FLEX: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts ($8,100) vs. LSU -- As our lineup is currently constructed, the lone player who out-prices us at super flex is Heisman winner Joe Burrow. No biggie. Hurts has actually averaged a little over five fantasy points more per game than Burrow, for one thing. For another, the Tigers allowed dual-threat Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee to rush for 212 yards and four touchdowns on Nov. 16. We could see Hurts -- who topped 100 yards rushing in five games during the regular season -- go wild. As we noted with OU WR Charleston Rambo, the Sooners are equipped with a relentless offense, one which won’t go away even if LSU takes an early lead.