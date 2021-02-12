Saturday Daytona Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The Xfinity Series begins its season with Saturday’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Reigning champion Austin Cindric returns. Eight of the top 10 drivers in points from last year are back, including series runner-up Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley, who finished third in the season standings.

Among those joining the series for the full season this year are AJ Allmendinger and Jeb Burton of Kaulig Racing. Daniel Hemric is now at Joe Gibbs Racing. Riley Herbst has moved to Stewart-Haas Racing.

Details for Saturday’s Daytona Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at at 5:02 p.m. by Flint Johns, chairman of the Florida Beef Council. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:14 p.m.

PRERACE: The garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Drivers report to their vehicles at 4:35 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:40 p.m. Invocation is at 4:54 p.m. The national anthem is at 4:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. FS1’s coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the FS1 broadcast here.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 61% chance of thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Justin Haley won the Aug. 28 race. He was followed by Gray Gaulding and Chase Briscoe. Noah Gragson won the Feb. 15 race. He was followed by Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

