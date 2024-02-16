Saturday Daytona Xfinity race: Start time, TV info and weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Xfinity Series starts the season Saturday evening at Daytona International Speedway.

This is the first of 33 races on the Xfinity schedule and the first opportunity for full-time drivers to secure a spot in the playoff field. Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill has won the last two Xfinity season-opening races at Daytona.

Saturday's race will showcase multiple offseason changes. Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith will both make their debuts with Joe Gibbs Racing. Jesse Love will make his Xfinity debut while driving for Richard Childress Racing. Shane van Gisbergen will make his Xfinity debut after winning three Supercars championships.

Chevrolet drivers have won 12 of the last 13 Xfinity races at Daytona. Austin Cindric's win to open the 2021 season is the last time a Ford driver won at Daytona. Matt Kenseth's win in 2013 was the last time a Toyota driver won at Daytona.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 4:40 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Calvary Christian Academy Pastor AJ Denman at 5 p.m. ... the national anthem will be performed by Sarah Hohman at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying takes place Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 4 p.m. on FS1. … Streaming is available through the Fox Sports app. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: High of 62 degrees with a chance of rain throughout the day. High of 61 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill started from pole and led 39 laps. He won stage 1. Justin Allgaier won stage 2 and led 36 laps. The race ended under caution after Sam Mayer flipped on the final lap. Hill was just ahead of John Hunter Nemechek at the time of caution and was declared the winner. Allgaier finished third. Parker Retzlaff and Myatt Snider rounded out the top five.

