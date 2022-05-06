Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR Throwback Weekend continues Saturday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series hitting the track at Darlington Raceway.

Last week at Dover Motor Speedway, Josh Berry earned his first win of 2022. He and his JR Motorsports teammates (Justin Allgaier – second, Noah Gragson – fourth, Sam Mayer – fifth) all finished inside the top five.

JRM seeks its third consecutive win in as many weeks. Gragson won April 23 at Talladega Superspeedway.

At Darlington, the quartet of Berry, Allgaier, Gragson and Mayer will be joined by Cup Series star Chase Elliott in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

Darlington is the first of five additional races for JRM’s No. 88 entry this season. Along with Elliott, two other Hendrick Motorsports Cup regulars – William Byron and reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson – also will drive the No. 88 during this run.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Jamie Briscoe, mother of NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe, will give the command to start engines at 1:38 p.m. … Green flag scheduled to wave at 1:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1 p.m. … NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon will give the invocation at 1:30 p.m. … U.S. Army Field Band Six-String Soldiers will perform the National Anthem at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.1 miles) on the 1.366-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy skies, high of 74 degrees, 24% chance of rain at start of the race

LAST TIME: Noah Gragson snapped a 49-race winless streak with an overtime victory last September at Darlington.

