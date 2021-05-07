Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

Fresh off his first Xfinity Series win, Jeb Burton has another first in store Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

The Kaulig Racing driver will make his Xfinity Dash 4 Cash debut. He’ll race for a $100,000 bonus against teammate AJ Allmendinger, reigning series champion Austin Cindric, and JR Motorsports’ Noah Gragson.

Along with going for a win and some extra cash, Burton is carrying a special Darlington throwback scheme on his No. 10 Chevrolet.

His throwback mimics father Ward Burton’s MBNA colors from his first Cup Series win in 1995 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

Details for Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Command to start engines given by Evan Wexler, COO of race sponsor Steakhouse Elite, at 1:02 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:12 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 6:30 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 12:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 12:40 p.m. … Invocation given by Eric L. McCreary, senior minister of Hartsville Church of Christ, at 12:54 p.m. … National anthem performed by MSgt. Emily Wellington – Official Chorus of the United States Air Force at 12:54 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.1 miles) on the 1.366-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. and will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees and dry conditions.

LAST YEAR: Chase Briscoe won the May race, which was the series’ first race back after a two-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, Brandon Jones won after taking advantage of a tangle between Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin on the penultimate lap.

STARTING LINEUP: Darlington Xfinity starting lineup

