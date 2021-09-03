Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, lineup, TV info

With Justin Haley’s win last weekend at Daytona, all three Kaulig Racing drivers have locked into the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

One of Haley’s teammates, A.J. Allmendinger, seeks to bring the regular season championship to the organization.

Allmendinger has finished first or second in the last four races (including a win at Michigan) and holds the regular season points lead by 17 markers over Austin Cindric with three races left before the post-season.

At Darlington, Allmendinger will start on the front row alongside pole sitter Daniel Hemric.

Cindric, who has failed to finish the last two races, starts 24th.

Details for Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: VFW commander in chief Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 2:55 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Luke Nichols (Seacoast Vineyard Church – Myrtle Beach, S.C.) at 3:31 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Jessica Dutton at 3:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.1 miles) on the 1.366-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m., leading into race coverage at 3:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 84 degrees, and dry conditions around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Darlington Xfinity starting lineup

LAST TIME OUT: In May, Justin Allgaier led a 1-2 finish for JR Motorsports at Darlington ahead of runner-up Josh Berry (see highlights in the video above).

