Three races remain before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

Seven drivers have clinched a position in the playoffs via a win: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones.

Riley Herbst, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg hold playoff spots via points.

JR Motorsports has won the last three Darlington Xfinity races. The team has never won four in a row at this track.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:09 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. … Practice begins at 10:05 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 10:35 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Cup driver Austin Dillon at 3 p.m. … Technical Sergeant Matt Scollin, United States Air Force Band, will perform the anthem at 3:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.8 miles) on the 1.366-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network. The post-race show will air on USA Network. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Justin Allgaier led 76 of 147 laps to win the race in May. JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson placed second. Riley Herbst finished third.

Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com