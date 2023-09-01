Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

Two races remain in the Xfinity regular season and the race for the final playoff spot intensifies.

Parker Kligerman, who is on a career-long streak of six consecutive top 10s, moved into the final playoff spot after last weekend's race at Daytona. He leads Riley Herbst by 20 points.

Austin Hill is the points leader. He has a 27-point advantage on Justin Allgaier.

Saturday's race will include Cup regulars Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. ... Xfinity practice begins at 10:35 a.m. … Xfinity qualifying begins at 11:05 a.m. … Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Corey LaJoie at 3:31 p.m. ... the national anthem will be performed by Caroline Dill at 3:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.8 miles) on the 1.366-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 11:05 a.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA. . ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Sunny with a high of 80 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won in May, taking the lead on the last lap from John Hunter Nemechek. Larson led 46 of 147 laps. Justin Allgaier was second. Cole Custer finished third. Nemechek led a race-high 57 laps and finished fifth.

