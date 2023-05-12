Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Darlington Raceway could provide the landscape this weekend for JR Motorsports to score its first win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Through 10 races, Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s team has a fat zero in the victory column.

JRM driver Justin Allgaier has won the past two spring races at Darlington. Sam Mayer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones also are entered for JRM this weekend.

Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain are scheduled for Saturday’s race.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to be waved at 1:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions begin at 1 p.m. … The invocation will be given by NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell at 1:30 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Lindsay Bowman of Stewart-Haas Racing at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200 miles) on the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 5:35 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. and also can be seen on foxsports.com. ... NASCAR RaceDay airs at 1 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. and can be heard on mrn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Noah Gragson won Darlington’s Xfinity race last September, edging Sheldon Creed by .794 of a second. AJ Allmendinger was third.

