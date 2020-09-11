The opening round of the Cup playoffs continue with the Saturday Cup race at Richmond.

Martin Truex Jr. will try to win his third consecutive race at the short track.

Southern 500 winner Kevin Harvick starts from the pole.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Richmond:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines is at 7:40 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:31 p.m. by Chaplain Lt. Col. Thomas Allen, U.S. Army of Fort Lee. The national anthem will be performed by Henrico Fire Choir at 7:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) around the .750-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 235

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m with Countdown to Green. Race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick beat Austin Dillon to win the Southern 500.

LAST RACE AT RICHMOND: Martin Truex Jr. beat Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Saturday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV channel originally appeared on NBCSports.com