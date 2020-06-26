Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, forecast and more

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend begins Saturday afternoon with a 325-mile race around the “Tricky Triangle.”

The first Cup event is one of five races scheduled for this weekend, including a Truck Series race earlier Saturday and a Xfinity Series race on Sunday.

The top-20 finishers for Saturday’s Cup race will be inverted for Sunday’s starting lineup.

Can Joe Gibbs Racing extend its current streak of five consecutive Pocono wins?

Here are the details for Saturday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by actors Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne at 3:43 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:54 p.m.

PRERACE: Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:35 p.m. by Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach. The national anthem will be performed at 3:36 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 130 laps (325 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 77.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 74 degrees and a 70% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Ryan Blaney edged Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a photo finish to win at Talladega.

LAST RACE AT POCONO: Denny Hamlin led a Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2-3 finish, beating Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Catch up on NBC Sports’ coverage:

Bubba Wallace fans at Talladega: “We were there for him”

Friday 5: Ford boss reaffirms commitment to motorsports

Aug. 2 Cup race at New Hampshire to allow roughly 19,000 fans

Brad Daugherty: ‘It’s incumbent upon us at NASCAR to do better’

Story continues

NASCAR releases image of noose but cannot determine who did it

FBI says no federal crime committed at Talladega

After 38 starts, will Kevin Harvick finally earn first Pocono win?

Pocono gives Kyle Busch two chances to end winless streak

Power Rankings after Talladega: Ryan Blaney unanimous No. 1

Bubba Wallace shares with Dale Jr. behind scene stories from Talladega

Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, forecast and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com