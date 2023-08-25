Saturday Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV info, and more

The race for the final playoff spot takes play Saturday night during the Cup race at Daytona International Speedway. Green flag is at 7:46 p.m. ET. Coverage is on NBC and Peacock.

Austin Dillon is the defending winner of the summer Daytona race. There are 14 drivers in the field with a previous win at Daytona. Denny Hamlin has the most Daytona wins among active drivers with three Daytona 500s. Kevin Harvick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. each have two wins at the superspeedway.

Bubba Wallace holds the final playoff spot heading into the regular-season finale. He is 32 points ahead of Ty Gibbs. Wallace is 43 points ahead of Daniel Suarez.

Wallace, Gibbs and Suarez are the only drivers who can mathematically secure a spot in the playoffs. Every other driver below the cutline has to win.

Details for Saturday’s race at Daytona

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Florida Atlantic University men's basketball coach Dusty May at 7:34 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 6:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 6:55 p.m. ... Sam Mercado from AdventHealth will give the invocation at 7:26 p.m. ... Kelly Kwiatek will perform the national anthem at 7:27 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at Lap 95.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Friday at 5:05 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 6 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Peacock

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and a 2% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson started from the pole, but he finished last after an engine failure in the opening stage. Rain falling with 23 laps to go resulted in a 13-car crash and a red flag delay lasting more than three hours.

Austin Dillon, who avoided the crash by diving to the bottom of the track, led seven laps after the race resumed. He lost the lead to Austin Cindric late, but he took it back with three laps to go and he went on to win his first race of the season. He locked himself into the playoffs and eliminated Martin Truex Jr.

