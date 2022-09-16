Saturday Cup race at Bristol: Start time, TV info, weather

The 12-driver grid for the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will be established after Saturday night’s 500-lap race (7:30 p.m ET, USA Network) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sixteen drivers remain eligible for the series championship. Four will be eliminated after Saturday’s event.

Below the cut line entering the race are Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick (two former champions), Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe.

A race win in any round advances eligible drivers to the next round, but Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace, drivers who did not qualify for the playoffs, have won the first two races in the opening playoff round.

Christopher Bell leads the point standings and has qualified for the second round via points.

Details for Saturday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command will be given by Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris at 7:38 p.m.. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. … The invocation is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. … The anthem will be performed by Motor Racing Outreach children at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (266 miles) on the .533-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 125. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. … Countdown to Green airs at 6:30 p.m. on USA Network. .. Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: According to wunderground.com, the forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 84 degrees and a low of 56. Clear skies for the evening.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch outran Tyler Reddick by .33 of a second to win in April on the Bristol dirt surface.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing: A long, sometimes rough, road

Dr. Diandra: Firesuits for race cars

NASCAR reveals 2023 Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules

Story continues

Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing in 2023

Questions and answers about Kyle Busch’s move to RCR

Toyota “disappointed, saddened” to lose Kyle Busch

Drivers to watch at Bristol

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin to No. 1

Read more about NASCAR

Kyle Larson signs extension with Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday 5: What matters most in Cup? Youth or experience

Saturday Cup race at Bristol: Start time, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com