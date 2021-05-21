Saturday COTA Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV

A deep field will take part in Saturday’s inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Multiple Cup stars and veteran road course “ringers” are set to challenge the Xfinity regulars on the 20-turn, state-of-the-art circuit.

Last week on the concrete mile at Dover International Speedway, Austin Cindric earned his 11th career Xfinity win. Four of those 11 wins have come on road courses.

Those four road course wins have him tied with fellow Xfinity regular AJ Allmendinger, Ron Fellows and NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte for second-most all-time in the series.

Marcos Ambrose holds the record with five.

Details for Saturday’s COTA Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Command to start engines given by Dan Thiessen, CEO of race sponsor Pit Boss Grills, at 4:09 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled for 4:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9:30 a.m. … Xfinity qualifying (two rounds; top 12 from first round advance to second round) at 11:05 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles for race at 3:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:45 p.m. … Invocation given by Jeff Thiessen, president of race sponsor Pit Boss Grills, at 4:01 p.m. … National anthem performed by Jennifer Hartswick at 4:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 46 laps (156.86 miles) on the 3.41-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 14. Stage 2 ends at Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Its pre-race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. and will stream at GoPRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for a 36% chance of scattered thunderstorms and a high of 79 degrees at race start.

LAST ROAD COURSE RACE: In February on the road course at Daytona International Speedway, 18-year-old Ty Gibbs won his inaugural series start. Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones and Jeb Burton completed the top five finishers.

