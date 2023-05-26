Saturday Charlotte Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

The Xfinity Series is scheduled to race for only the second time in May with a 300-mile race Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cup Series driver Kyle Larson won the May 13 Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway. Cup regulars Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs are scheduled to compete in Saturday’s race.

A look at the Saturday Xfinity schedule:

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 12:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to be waved at 12:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. … Driver introductions begin at 11:40 a.m. … The invocation will be given by U.S. Air Force retired master sergeant Monty Self at 12 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by recording artist Cash Crawford at 12:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m.. ... NASCAR RaceDay airs at 12:30 p.m. on FS1. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Foxsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — The forecast calls for a high of 57 degrees and an 73% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Josh Berry won last May’s Xfinity race. Ty Gibbs was second and Sam Mayer third.

