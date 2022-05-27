Saturday Charlotte Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series reaches the halfway mark of its 26-race regular season Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Seven series drivers have scored wins this season to claim spots in the 12-driver playoff field. Those are Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill.

The last five playoff spots are held by Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Landon Cassill, Ryan Sieg and Daniel Hemric entering Saturday’s race.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Mike Johnson, sales consultant for Alsco, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m. … Chaplain Will Strong will give the invocation at 1 p.m. … Staff Sergeant Damien Fraser will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1: p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 12 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly sunny, high of 77 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at start of the race

LAST TIME: Ty Gibbs won this race last May, leading the final 20 laps. Austin Cindric placed second. Harrison Burton finished third.

