The Cup and Xfinity Series both are on track Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity Series qualifies and races. The Cup Series will qualify Saturday morning for Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600.

After the Xfinity Series race Saturday, the ARCA Series will be on track and race Saturday night.

Saturday Charlotte schedule

(All times Eastern)

6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. — ARCA garage opens

10:05 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

11:05 a.m. — Cup qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. — Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 – 5:15 p.m. — ARCA practice/qualifying

7 p.m. — ARCA race; 100 laps/150 miles (FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Drivers walk away from savage crash in Truck race at Charlotte Charlotte Truck race results John Hunter Nemechek wins Charlotte Truck race

Saturday Charlotte schedule for Cup, Xfinity originally appeared on NBCSports.com