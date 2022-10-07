Saturday Charlotte Roval Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

The final race of the opening round of the Xfinity playoffs takes drivers to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson have each secured spots in the next round, leaving six spots among 10 drivers.

Ryan Sieg holds the final transfer spot. Reigning series champion Daniel Hemric trails Sieg by six points. Riley Herbst and Brandon Jones are each 10 points behind Sieg. Jeremy Clements is 47 points behind Sieg.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Charlotte Roval

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:26 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:38 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Practice begins at 10 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:50 p.m. … The invocation will be given Richard Boswell, crew chief for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 98 car, at 3:18 p.m. … Temecula Road will perform the anthem at 3:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 67 laps (155.44 miles) on the 2.32-mile course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. . … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 67 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: AJ Allmendinger led the final 21 laps to win last year’s race. Austin Cindric was second. Daniel Hemric placed third.

