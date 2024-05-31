Saturday broadcasts for NASCAR Truck Series, Battlehawks & Cardinals all on FOX 2

ST. LOUIS – Get ready for an action-packed Saturday of St. Louis sports. FOX 2 will carry broadcasts for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the St. Louis Battlehawks, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The day starts with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, just across the river from St. Louis. The race is set to begin at noon CT, pending weather.

After that, the St. Louis Battlehawks close out their 2024 regular season schedule with a matchup against the San Anotnio Brahmas. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT at the Dome at America’s Center.

Lastly, the St. Louis Cardinals take on the National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies in an east coast road matchup. First pitch is expected around 6 p.m. CT.

In the case that the broadcasts overlap, there could be a temporary channel swap for the event that follows it. Stay tuned for updates.

