Saturday bowl tracker: Northern Illinois beats Arkansas State in Camellia Bowl

Northern Illinois hung on for a 21-19 win in the Camellia Bowl after an offsides penalty denied Arkansas State a chance to complete the comeback.

The Red Wolves recovered an onside kick with 1:14 to go but were ruled to be offsides as the ball was kicked. The call on the field was very close based on the replay angles shown by ESPN — but the play was not reviewable.

Arkansas State (6-7) cut the lead to two with a TD pass from Jaylen Raynor to Corey Rucker. But a pass that would have tied the game on a two-point conversion play sailed out of bounds.

The Huskies (7-6) led 21-13 at halftime after a fun TD in the second quarter. Kicker Kanon Woodill missed two field goals — he hit each upright — but caught a 32-yard TD pass to give NIU a 21-7 lead.

NIU kicker Kanon Woodill was SHOT OUT OF A CANNON on this fake 🤯



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/D5p7Xe0T3w — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 23, 2023

Arkansas State kicked two field goals before halftime but never had a chance to take the lead in the second half.

Duke beats Troy in Birmingham Bowl

Duke took down Troy 17-10 in a Birmingham Bowl contested by schools with interim coaches.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 17-3 lead before Troy scored in the fourth quarter to give Duke a scare. But Troy didn’t get any closer than that after QB Gunnar Watson was picked off with 1:22 to go.

Duke (8-5) was coached by Trooper Taylor on Saturday as Mike Elko is now the coach at Texas A&M. The Blue Devils led 14-0 at halftime thanks to a TD run by Jaylen Coleman and two field goals.

Troy (11-3) entered the game without coach Jon Sumrall as he’s now Tulane’s new head coach. The Trojans were 0-of-3 on fourth downs and 3-of-12 on third downs.

The victory is the fifth consecutive bowl win for the Blue Devils. Duke hasn’t lost a bowl game since the 2014 Sun Bowl.