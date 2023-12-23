Advertisement

Saturday bowl tracker: Duke beats Troy in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - DECEMBER 23: Grayson Loftis #12 of the Duke Blue Devils throws downfield against the Troy Trojans during the first half of the 76 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Duke took down Troy 17-10 in a Birmingham Bowl contested by schools with interim coaches.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 17-3 lead before Troy scored in the fourth quarter to give Duke a scare. But Troy didn’t get any closer than that after QB Gunnar Watson was picked off with 1:22 to go.

Duke (8-5) was coached by Trooper Taylor on Saturday as Mike Elko is now the coach at Texas A&M. The Blue Devils led 14-0 at halftime thanks to a TD run by Jaylen Coleman and two field goals.

Troy (11-3) entered the game without coach Jon Sumrall as he’s now Tulane’s new head coach. The Trojans were 0-of-3 on fourth downs and 3-of-12 on third downs.

The victory is the fifth consecutive bowl win for the Blue Devils. Duke hasn’t lost a bowl game since the 2014 Sun Bowl.

Northern Illinois hangs on for Camellia Bowl win

Northern Illinois hung on for a 21-19 win in the Camellia Bowl after an offsides penalty denied Arkansas State a chance to complete the comeback.

The Red Wolves recovered an onside kick with 1:14 to go but were ruled to be offsides as the ball was kicked. The call on the field was very close based on the replay angles shown by ESPN — but the play was not reviewable.

Arkansas State (6-7) cut the lead to two with a TD pass from Jaylen Raynor to Corey Rucker. But a pass that would have tied the game on a two-point conversion play sailed out of bounds.

The Huskies (7-6) led 21-13 at halftime after a fun TD in the second quarter. Kicker Kanon Woodill missed two field goals — he hit each upright — but caught a 32-yard TD pass to give NIU a 21-7 lead.

Arkansas State kicked two field goals before halftime but never had a chance to take the lead in the second half.