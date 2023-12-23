Saturday bowl tracker: Air Force runs over James Madison in Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force ran for 353 yards against James Madison. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Air Force gashed James Madison for 353 rushing yards in a 31-21 win over the Dukes in the Armed Forces Bowl.

RB Emmanuel Michel rushed 35 times for 303 yards and four scores as the Falcons averaged nearly six yards a carry. But it was the pass game that put the game out of reach in the second quarter as Zac Larrier found Jared Roznos for a 42-yard TD with less than a minute to go before half.

That TD gave Air Force (9-4) a 21-7 lead and the Falcons went back up two scores with 4:07 to go when Larrier ran for a TD. He threw just five passes all game as Air Force’s triple-option offense thrived.

JMU (11-2) was playing in its first bowl game ever as it concluded its inaugural season at the top level of college football. The Dukes didn’t have coach Curt Cignetti as he’s now the coach at Indiana, though QB Jordan McCloud played Saturday despite being in the transfer portal.

McCloud threw for three TDs and an interception in what could be his last game at James Madison. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Northern Illinois wins Camellia Bowl

Northern Illinois hung on for a 21-19 win in the Camellia Bowl after an offsides penalty denied Arkansas State a chance to complete the comeback.

The Red Wolves recovered an onside kick with 1:14 to go but were ruled to be offsides as the ball was kicked. The call on the field was very close based on the replay angles shown by ESPN — but the play was not reviewable.

Arkansas State (6-7) cut the lead to two with a TD pass from Jaylen Raynor to Corey Rucker. But a pass that would have tied the game on a two-point conversion play sailed out of bounds.

The Huskies (7-6) led 21-13 at halftime after a fun TD in the second quarter. Kicker Kanon Woodill missed two field goals — he hit each upright — but caught a 32-yard TD pass to give NIU a 21-7 lead.

NIU kicker Kanon Woodill was SHOT OUT OF A CANNON on this fake 🤯



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/D5p7Xe0T3w — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 23, 2023

Arkansas State kicked two field goals before halftime but never had a chance to take the lead in the second half.

Duke beats Troy in Birmingham Bowl

Duke took down Troy 17-10 in a Birmingham Bowl contested by schools with interim coaches.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 17-3 lead before Troy scored in the fourth quarter to give Duke a scare. But Troy didn’t get any closer than that after QB Gunnar Watson was picked off with 1:22 to go.

Duke (8-5) was coached by Trooper Taylor on Saturday as Mike Elko is now the coach at Texas A&M. The Blue Devils led 14-0 at halftime thanks to a TD run by Jaylen Coleman and two field goals.

Troy (11-3) entered the game without coach Jon Sumrall as he’s now Tulane’s new head coach. The Trojans were 0-of-3 on fourth downs and 3-of-12 on third downs.

The victory is the fifth consecutive bowl win for the Blue Devils. Duke hasn’t lost a bowl game since the 2014 Sun Bowl.