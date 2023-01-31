Saturday Blitz names top second year Ohio State players

College football is one of the most fun sports to watch and follow because you never know which young guy is going to explode onto the scene next. Ohio State football has had no shortage of immediate impact guys such as Maurice Clarett, Ted Ginn Jr., and Andy Katzenmoyer in its history, but we are also always on the hunt for who could be next.

The folks from Saturday Blitz gave us their opinion on the top three second-year players on the Buckeye roster that could become stars, one is very obvious, but two are a bit surprising. Let’s dive in!

Sonny Styles, S

Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

Sonny Styles was an extremely obvious choice as he reclassified to join the team last season and was the highest-rated incoming true freshman. The following is what Saturday Blitz had to add:

“Styles, a star from the state of Ohio, was ranked the No. 12 player in the entire 2022 class according to the composite, and he was the nation’s top safety. He was also the second-best recruit from the state of Ohio and the No. 1 recruit was teammate and fellow five-star CJ Hicks.”

Sonny Styles is supposed to be a senior in HS. pic.twitter.com/C0K9ywKnNz — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) September 18, 2022

Kaleb Brown, WR

Kaleb Brown (13) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center

I too was a big fan of Kaleb Brown and believe he has first-round potential. Brown primarily played running back in high school and a year of seasoning at wide receiver likely did wonders to make him game ready, but what does Saturday Blitz have to say:

“While Ohio State doesn’t exactly need more receivers to step up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba gone because he didn’t play at all in 2022 and the Buckeyes’ offense was just fine, Kaleb Brown has true star potential.”

Story continues

FOR GAME! 👏 5-star Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy puts it right where 2022-recruit Kaleb Brown could reach back (via @BOOMfootball) pic.twitter.com/tUNhbRBCTG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2019

Kenyatta Jackson, DE

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Football Camp

The choice of Kenyatta Jackson is a bit shocking as Jackson did not look ready to play Big Ten football coming in and has a tough rotation to break into. Here is what Saturday Blitz had to offer:

“Jackson was Ohio State’s fourth-best recruit in the 2022 class and he was a top-60 overall prospect so there’s an expectation for him to contribute heavily. The former four-star didn’t play much as a true freshman and was able to retain that redshirt. He finished his first year with the Buckeyes with two total tackles and a tackle for loss in three games. It was a quiet year, to say the least.”

#SI99 edge Kenyatta Jackson ready to go, complete with Ohio State and Oklahoma decals on his Chaminade helmet. He will commit on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Z8XwUWgIXn — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) October 15, 2021

[listicle id=104974]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire