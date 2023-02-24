Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Austin Hill seeks to open the season with his second consecutive Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, after winning the season-opening race at Daytona.

Cole Custer seeks to win this race for a second year in a row at the 2-mile track.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Practice is at noon. … Qualifying is at 12:30 p.m. … Driver intros are at 4:30 p.m. … Pastor David Castro will give the invocation at 5 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) on the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at Lap 70.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. . … NASCAR Raceday airs at 4 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 41 degrees with an 87 chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won last year’s race for SS Green Light Racing. Noah Gragson finished second. Trevor Bayne placed third.

