Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action with Saturday night's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ten races remain until the playoffs begin.

Austin Hill has never finished worse than second in the three races at Atlanta since the track was reconfigured. He's won the last two races there. Riley Herbst is the only other series driver to have a top 10 in each of the last three Atlanta races.

There are six drivers from Georgia entered in Saturday's event — the most in any Xfinity race at Atlanta. Those six are: Hill, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Kyle Sieg, Chandler Smith and Mason Massey.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 8:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 11 a.m. ... Qualifying begins at 4:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 7:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Elliott Yancey, pastor of First Baptist Church in Forest Park, Georgia, at 8:01 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Kendall Peeples at 8:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

Advertisement

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 4:05 p.m.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 7:30 p.m. on USA ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com . ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather underground: Mostly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill led 103 of 163 laps to win a race slowed by 11 cautions. Twelve cars failed to finish, including 10 due to accident. Daniel Hemric finished second.

