Two-time race winner Austin Hill rolls into Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday as one of the favorites in the 251-mile Xfinity Series race.

Hill won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway and repeated at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. He and John Hunter Nemechek have the best average finish — 3.75 — in the Xfinity field this season.

Building a reputation as a big-track expert, Hill has led laps in the past seven Xfinity races on drafting tracks (Daytona, Talladega, Atlanta).

Sammy Smith and Nemechek have won the other Xfinity races this year.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. by Jim Muse, Axalta vice president. … The green flag is scheduled at 5:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 2 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Brian LaRue of Galilee Christian Church at 5 p.m. … “God Bless America” will be sung by actress Bella Yantis at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps, 251 miles on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. … NASCAR Raceday airs at 4 p.m. on FS1. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and can be heard at goprn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Cloudy with a high of 51 and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill won last July’s Xfinity race at AMS by .111 of a second over Josh Berry. Ryan Truex was third.

Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com