Saturday's College Football Bowl Games Preview and Best Bets

The No. 21 Fresno State Bulldogs are 10-1 straight up over their last 11 games and 14-4 against the spread over their last 18 outings. The Bulldogs will try to cap off an impressive campaign with a win in the Las Vegas Bowl over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Fresno State is a 4-point betting favorite in Las Vegas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With a 19-16 win over the Boise State Broncos, the Bulldogs improved to 11-2 SU and 9-4 ATS on the season and locked up their first Mountain West championship since 2013. They did so with one of the best defenses in the nation, tying Clemson for second in the nation in points allowed at only 13.7 per game.

Given so much time to prepare on defense for Arizona State's 54th ranked offense, look for the Bulldogs to earn a win and cover in this one. Arizona State is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games against Mountain West opponents and 2-10 ATS at sports betting sites in its last 12 games played in the month of December.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the Bulldogs will get it done with their defense on Saturday, the Utah State Aggies should be raring to go on offense as an 8.5-point favorite on the New Mexico Bowl odds against the North Texas Mean Green. Fueled by an offense that ranked third in the nation in scoring with 47.2 points per game behind only Oklahoma and Alabama, Utah State went 10-2 SU and 9-3 ATS this season.

North Texas also had a strong season on offense ranking 15th in the nation in total yards with 473 per game and 21st in scoring with 36.4 points per game. The lean here is Utah State eventually pulling away, but the play in the New Mexico Bowl is going OVER the posted total of 66.5 points.

Story continues

Rounding out Saturday's action are Tulane (-3.5) vs. Louisiana Lafayette in the Cure Bowl, Georgia Southern (-1) vs. Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl and Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State (-7) in the New Orleans Bowl. Middle Tennessee is 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games against Sun Belt opponents and 3-2 SU and 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog. There should be some value in the Blue Raiders +7 in that one.