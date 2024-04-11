Satterlee wins Joplin Invitational again; Webb City takes team title

Apr. 10—Harry Satterlee and Owen Derryberry played to a tie on Monday afternoon during the Joplin Invitational at Twin Hills Country Club.

Both shot a 3-over 75 and were forced to battle in a playoff hole that saw Satterlee come out victorious after grabbing a birdie.

This makes back-to-back championships for the senior in Joplin High School's home invitational.

Webb City took first place with a team score of 322, just barely edging out Carl Junction's score of 324.

Webb City was led by Cooper Forth and Levi Lassiter, who tied for sixth place at 79 (7-over). Also at 79 was Lockwood's Kolton Kleeman.

CJ had the fourth- and fifth-best performances of the day with Jack Spencer (4th) shooting 77 and Tommy Walker (5th) shooting 78. The Cardinals' top five was rounded out by Carson Judd at 81 (tied for 12th), Jackson Lucas at 83 (tied for 17th) and Braden McKee at 94 (tied for 42nd).

The Bulldogs' Logan Lowry tied for ninth place with a score of 80. Austin Baker finished tied for 27th with an 89 overall.

Toby Ipsen shot a 96 (54th) and Taylor McMillian a 99 (63rd) to help Joplin to an eighth place finish behind Satterlee's top score.

Neosho finished third with a 336 behind Collier Hendricks' ninth-place finish of a 8-over 80. Lockwood took fourth (343) and Ash Grove fifth (345). Asher Rust led the Pirates with a 76, good for third individually.

Derryberry's second-place finish led Carthage to taking 10th with a score of 362. Micah Brust shot a 92 (38th) for the Tigers. Luke Lewis shot a 97 (57th) and Cael Perry a 98 (62nd).